Israeli military court sentences 3 soldiers to prison for abusing Palestinian man, obstructing probe

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli military court has sentenced three soldiers to prison for abusing a Palestinian and obstructing an investigation into the incident, a rare punishment handed down against the country’s forces. The army said Wednesday that two soldiers were convicted of abuse and a third was additionally convicted of endangering the man. Military police investigators handed down the indictment after the men were arrested last month. The indictments said the three soldiers, as well as a fourth, took the Palestinian in a military jeep and drove to “a distant location. The army said “violence was used against the victim” and he was left in the remote location. The soldiers then hid the details from their commanders, the statement said.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.