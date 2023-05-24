Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a student shot and killed another student outside a school in Pittsburgh shortly before classes were due to start. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody, and that they recovered a gun. No other injuries were reported. A city spokeswoman said most students were still on their way to the school when the shooting happened. The ages of the students involved were not immediately released, but authorities say they both attended the school. According to the city school district’s website, Oliver Citywide Academy is a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12. The wounded student was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

