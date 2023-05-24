Prominent Egyptian rights activist briefly detained in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities briefly detained a prominent Egyptian blogger and human rights activist. That’s according to the activist’s lawyer and sister. But the reason for his arrest was not immediately clear. The first word about the arrest of Abdul-Rahman Tarek, also known by his nickname Moka, came from his sister, Sara Tarek. She posted on her Facebook page that her brother was detained by plainclothes policemen Wednesday afternoon from his apartment. She called for his release saying he had spent seven years in jail in Egypt until his release last year. Tarek was taken to police intelligence headquarters in Beirut where he spent about five hours and was later released, said his lawyer.

