Released on bail, Nigeria’s Kuti to begin concert tour amid assault trial

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti, who is facing trial on on charges of assaulting a police officer, will embark on a delayed concert tour after being released on bail, his manager said Wednesday. Kuti appeared in court in the commercial hub of Lagos on Wednesday before his trial was adjourned until July 3. His concerts, scheduled in more than a dozen countries, will now go on as planned, Ayo Moses, his manager, said. Viral videos appeared to show an agitated Kuti shouting and pushing the officer along a major road in Lagos last week.

By DAN IKPOYI and CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press

