Resident doctors at NYC’s Elmhurst Hospital reach tentative deal after 3-day strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Resident physicians who went on strike at New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital Center have reached a tentative deal on the third day of their walkout. The strike by about 160 residents started Monday and was New York City’s first strike by doctors since 1990. The residents work at the public Elmhurst Hospital but are employed by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. Union officials said the tentative agreement reached Wednesday includes wage increases of 18% over three years. A Mount Sinai spokesperson called the deal fair and responsible.

