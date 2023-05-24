What to know about Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor set to seek presidency

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considered Donald Trump’s strongest Republican rival in the crowded 2024 contest, but many voters are only starting to get to know DeSantis. Before he became governor, DeSantis was a Navy Judge Advocate General officer and a congressman. After narrowly winning his race for governor in 2018, DeSantis became known nationally for his willingness to fight anyone or anything that gets in his way. There may be no better example than his bitter feud with the Florida-based entertainment giant Disney, one of his state’s largest employers. He has also fought for and enacted policies that enflame the nation’s cultural divisions in what he calls his war on “woke.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.