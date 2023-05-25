Art professor arrested after threatening NY Post reporter with machete
By KAREN MATTHEWS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City artist and college professor who held a machete to a journalist’s neck and threatened to chop him up has been arrested on charges of menacing and harassment. The confrontation with a New York Post reporter at Shellyne Rodriguez’s apartment building on Tuesday came after the newspaper published a story about an earlier episode in which Rodriguez had cursed at anti-abortion activists at Hunter College. Hunter College fired Rodriguez after the incident involving the newspaper reporter. Rodriguez has not responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press. Information on an attorney isn’t available.