Murder, cruelty charges dismissed in Georgia toddler’s hot car death

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Georgia say they’re dismissing the murder and child cruelty charges against a man whose toddler died in a hot car nine years ago. Justin Ross Harris was convicted in 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. A judge sentenced him to life without parole as well as 32 more years in prison for other crimes. The Georgia Supreme Court last year voted to overturn his murder and child cruelty convictions, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”

