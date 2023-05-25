Navy SEALs training plagued by pervasive problems, according to investigation after death of sailor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The training program for Navy SEALs is plagued by widespread medical failures, poor oversight and the use of performance-enhancing drugs that have increased the risk of injury and death to those seeking to become elite commandos. That’s according to an investigation triggered by the death of a sailor last year. The nearly 200-page, highly critical report says medical oversight and care were “poorly organized, poorly integrated and poorly led and put candidates at significant risk.” The report says flaws in the medical program “likely had the most direct impact on the health and well being” of the SEAL candidates and “specifically” on Kyle Mullen, the sailor who died. It said if the shortcomings had been addressed, his death may have been preventable.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

