‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars’ lawsuit over 1968 film’s teen nude scene tossed

A Los Angeles County judge says she will dismiss a lawsuit that the stars of the 1968 film “Romeo and Juliet” filed over a nude scene shot when they were in their mid-teens. Actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, who are both 72, alleged that they were sexually abused when director Franco Zeffirelli shot the scene. But the judge granted a request from Paramount Pictures to dismiss the lawsuit. She said laws against child pornography do not apply to the award-winning film, and that the suit was filed too late. The actors’ attorney denounced the decision and said they’ll file a similar suit in federal court.

