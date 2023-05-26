Australians felt special connection to Tina Turner through their Nutbush dance and rugby league

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tina Turner’s death is being mourned around the world. But in Australia, many people felt a special connection to the singer. Australia holds the world record for the most number of people to dance to her song “Nutbush City Limits,” and Turner became the face of rugby league for a generation of Australians after appearing on a series of popular television ads for the sport. Her appearances helped boost female viewership. The U.S.-born singer died Wednesday at age 83 at her home Küsnacht near Zurich. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Sydney radio station WSFM that Turner provided a “soundtrack to our lives.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.