California’s epic melting snowpack means cold, deadly torrents ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California rivers fed by winter’s massive Sierra Nevada snowpack have been turned into cold and deadly torrents, drawing warnings from officials ahead of the Memorial Day weekend’s traditional start of outdoor summer recreation. At least seven people, including two children, have died or gone missing in the grasp of powerful river currents this spring, and there have been numerous rescues. Sacramento swift-water rescue crews practiced their skills this week on the American River. Public safety officials say Sacramento has already had 20 water rescues so far this year, nearly as many as in all of 2022.

By HAVEN DALEY and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.