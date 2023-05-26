Climate protesters face tear gas at oil giant TotalEnergies shareholder meeting in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French police have thrown a security cordon around a shareholders meeting in Paris of oil major TotalEnergies. Officers on Friday sprayed tear gas and pushed back climate protesters who chanted, “Be gentle, police officers, we’re doing this for your kids!” Police escorted some shareholders into the meeting Friday in a famed Paris concert hall. The peaceful and mostly young demonstrators waved signs attacking the climate record of the French energy giant. It has reaped colossal profits from price surges that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Police officers carried some protesters to move them out of the way. They sprayed tear gas to force people back.

