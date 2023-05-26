Court says Hugh Grant’s lawsuit alleging illegal snooping by The Sun tabloid can go to trial

LONDON (AP) — A London court has rejected an attempt by the publisher of The Sun newspaper to throw out a lawsuit by actor Hugh Grant alleging that journalists and investigators it hired illegally snooped on him. The court on Friday tossed out Grant’s phone hacking claims because he brought them too late. But the court said he deserves a trial in January on claims that include tapping his landline and bugging his car and home. The case was argued during a hearing last month that also included phone hacking allegations by Prince Harry against News Group Newspapers. The ruling didn’t address Harry’s case.

