Kosovo Serbs clash with police, try to block recently-elected commune heads

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Local media in Kosovo are reporting that Small groups of ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo have clashed with police while trying to block the entrance of the municipal buildings to prevent recently-elected officials from entering them. Police fired tear gas and several cars were set ablaze. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in a written statement carried on state-run RTS television on Friday that he put the army on a “higher state of alert.” Vucic also said that he ordered an “urgent” movement of Serbian troops to the border with Kosovo. Vucic will attend a rally in support of him in Belgrade after two mass shootings earlier this month that killed 18 people and left 20 others wounded.

