Police in Florida say they fatally shot armed woman who ‘ambushed’ them in park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say police in a Florida park fatally shot an armed woman who “ambushed” them as they were searching for a drug investigation suspect. The shooting happened at Tom Brown Park in Tallahassee at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The police department said Friday that officers responded to the park after receiving a report that the person they were looking for, a man, was seen there. Officers and a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office were in the park when the woman appeared and opened fire. The officers and deputy returned fire and she was struck. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. The department said no police officers were injured and there is no threat to public safety.

