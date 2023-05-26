Prosecutor: Trio convicted of murder in fatal shooting of former Indiana U football player

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis following the death of George Floyd. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Marcus Anderson, Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields were found guilty of murder and multiple counts of armed robbery. Businessman Chris Beaty was shot and killed May 30, 2020 as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Beaty played for three state championship-winning teams at Indianapolis Cathedral High School before going on to play for Indiana University.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.