Saudi, U.S report better adherence to Sudan ceasefire by warring forces after days of fighting

CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the U.S. said the warring parties in Sudan are adhering better to a week-long ceasefire after days of fighting. The two countries reported in a statement Friday that relative calm followed days of clashes. The week-long ceasefire is the seventh attempt at a truce, as all of the previous agreements were violated. A monitoring committee reported numerous violations of the agreement, including the use of artillery and military aircraft and drones. Riyadh and Washington called on the warring military and Rapid Support Forces to continue to respect the cease-fire.

