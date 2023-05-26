Strong earthquake shakes eastern Japan; no tsunami warning
TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken Tokyo and other areas of eastern Japan, but no tsunami warning was issued. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.1 quake was centered off the east coast of Chiba Peninsula at a depth of 28 miles. Strong shaking was reported in Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures, but it says there is little chance of serious damage or fatalities. Kyodo News service says no problems were reported at a nuclear power plant in Ibaraki. A strong earthquake hit central Japan on May 5, killing one person and injuring more than 20 others. Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations. A massive 2011 quake in the northeast caused a devastating tsunami and nuclear plant meltdown.