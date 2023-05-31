Italy displays antiquities looted from Italian territory and recovered from London dealer

ROME (AP) — Italy is displaying hundreds of antiquities that were looted from Italian territory and were recovered from a London dealer. The 750 objects date from the 8th century B.C. and the medieval period. They include an Etruscan three-legged bronze table, marble busts of men from the imperial age, and wall paintings that are believed to be from the area of Mount Vesuvius. The Culture Ministry valued the items at 12 million euro. The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that they were in the possession of a London company in liquidation, Symes Ltd, owned by dealer Robin Symes.

