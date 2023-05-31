Debt limit bill gives Republicans IRS cuts, but Democrats say they expect little near-term impact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are seeking to make good on campaign promises to reduce IRS funding through the proposed debt ceiling and budget cuts package passed by Congress. But Democrats are offering assurances that the spending cuts will have little impact on the federal tax collector. The bill rescinds $1.4 billion given to the IRS in the Democrats’ health and energy package that was approved last year on party line votes. And the White House says the debt deal includes a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert those funds to other nondefense programs.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

