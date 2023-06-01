After 22 years in a coma, Israeli woman critically wounded in 2001 Jerusalem suicide bombing dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli hospital says a woman critically wounded in a 2001 suicide bombing at a Jerusalem restaurant has died. Her death marked the sixteenth fatality from that attack. Israeli media said the woman was 31 at the time and was dining with her 3-year-old daughter when the blast occurred. She was in a coma for nearly 22 years until she died on Wednesday. On Aug. 9, 2001, a Palestinian bomber walked into a Jerusalem pizzeria and blew himself up. The attack remains one of the most infamous in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and it came at a time of surging violence between the sides during the second Palestinian intifada or uprising.

