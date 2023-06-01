Airbnb sues New York City over restrictions on short-term rentals

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is suing New York City over rules that the company says would make it much more difficult for people to turn their property into short-term rentals. Airbnb filed the lawsuit Thursday, and was joined by three of its hosts. Regulations that the city plans to begin enforcing next month would require owners to register with the mayor’s office, disclose who else lives in the property, and promise to comply with zoning, construction and maintenance ordinances. Airbnb calls the requirements extreme and oppressive. The New York restrictions are among many efforts by local communities to regulate short-term rentals without banning them.

