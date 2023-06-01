Bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youths in Louisiana resurrected
By SARA CLINE
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amid mounting pressure from Republicans, a bill banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths in Louisiana that was narrowly killed by a legislative committee last week has been resurrected. In a rare occurrence, the Senate voted to recommit the controversial bill to a different committee, giving it a second chance at life. Sen. Fred Mills, the Republican chairman of the Health & Welfare Committee who cast last week’s tie-breaking vote to kill the bill, told his colleagues on the chamber floor Thursday that he opposed reviving the legislation. The Senate voted, 26-11 — along party lines, with the exception of Mills – to recommit the bill to Senate Judiciary, which is scheduled to meet Friday afternoon.