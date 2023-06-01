California lawmakers advance bill to cool down outside areas at schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is considering legislation to cool down outside areas at schools. The bill is one of the many ways the state could fight dry, hot conditions it has faced in recent years. The goal is to require schools and districts to come up with a plan to plant more trees and replace surfaces like asphalt that hold on to a lot of heat on hot days. The bill does not include a mandate for what schools have to implement. The bill’s author calls it a starting point that could prepare schools for any future mandates.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

