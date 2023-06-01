Champions League final referee under UEFA scrutiny for alleged links to far-right leader in Poland
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — An anti-racism group has called on soccer’s top referee to distance himself from a far-right politician in Poland. UEFA says it wants “urgent clarification” ahead of the Champions League final on June 10. Szymon Marciniak has been picked by UEFA to referee the final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. He also handled the Argentina-France World Cup final for FIFA. The Never Again group in Warsaw says Marciniak took part this week in a business event organized by a far-right leader, Slawomir Mentzen. Mentzen leads a populist coalition that Never Again says has campaigned on an antisemitic and homophobic platform.