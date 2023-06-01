China criticizes US plan for trade deal with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has criticized the United States’ plans to sign a trade treaty with Taiwan, calling on Washington to stop official contact with the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory. The agreement due to be signed Thursday comes amid increased Chinese efforts to intimidate Taiwan by flying fighter jets and bombers near the island. American and European politicians have visited Taiwan in a show of support for its elected government. The Chinese foreign ministry accused Washington of violating agreements on the status of Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949 after a civil war. The United States has no official relations with Taiwan but has extensive informal ties and multibillion-dollar annual trade.

