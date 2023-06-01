Man acquitted of igniting massive 2018 Southern California wildfire
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man has been acquitted of intentionally setting a fire that spread over 36 square miles and burned more than a dozen cabins in Southern California canyons five years ago. A jury on Thursday found Forrest Clark not guilty of arson. Jurors convicted him of one count of making criminal threats against his neighbor. The Holy Fire tore through Orange and Riverside counties, forcing thousands to evacuate. Prosecutors alleged that Clark had been feuding with a neighbor and set fire to the man’s cabin. Defense attorneys argued that investigators failed to prove the blaze was intentionally set.