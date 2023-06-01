Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge did not make an immediate decision on the fate of a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. A court hearing was held in Houston on Thursday. Attorneys representing the nine states suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and lawyers for the federal government and DACA recipients made their arguments to U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen. The judge, who in 2021 declared DACA illegal, didn’t say when he would issue a ruling but said he would do so “as expeditiously as we can.”