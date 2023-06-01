Technical issues cause delays for Spirit, Air Canada

Spirit Airlines and Air Canada are dealing with technical issues on Thursday that have delayed some of the airlines’ flights. Spirit said in its initial tweet that the technical issue they were dealing with impacted their website, app and airport kiosks. A tweet around noon EDT said that the network issue between third party services had been resolved. Air Canada tweeted midday Thursday that it was experiencing an IT issue that was causing flight delays.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.