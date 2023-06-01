Tropical Storm Mawar intensifies rains for Japan, threatens floods and mudslides in some regions

NAHA, Japan (AP) — Heavy rains intensified by Tropical Storm Mawar are falling on Japan’s main archipelago and threatening floods and mudslides in western and central regions. Warnings were issued Friday for places that might get a foot of rain through Saturday morning. Residents in vulnerable areas were warned of the potential for flooding and mudslides and advised to go to evacuation centers if possible. In Tokyo, the few pedestrians on the rainy streets clutched umbrellas as winds blew tree branches around. Some trains and ferries were suspended due to heavy rains and strong winds. Mawar remained well offshore in the Pacific Ocean with winds around 50 mph.

By JOHNSON LAI and HIROYUKI KOMAE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.