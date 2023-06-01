Voter ID bill passes, despite filibuster by lawmaker who led voter referendum requiring it

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Thursday to comply with a voter ID requirement mandated by voters in November. The vote came on the last day of the 2023 legislative session and despite a filibuster effort by conservative Sen. Julie Slama, who was the only lawmaker to vote against it. She had chaired the referendum effort that saw the voter ID question put on the ballot in November. The bill that passed allows a wide array of photo identification that voters present at the polls, and allows rare exceptions for voting without a photo ID. Slama says that flies in the face of what voters intended when they voted to require a photo ID to vote.

