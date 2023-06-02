Japan birth rate hits record low amid concerns over shrinking and aging population

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s birth rate declined for a seventh consecutive year in 2022 to a record low of 1.26, the Health Ministry says, adding to a sense of urgency in a country where the government is seen as too slow to take drastic measures to address its rapidly shrinking and aging population. Prime Minister Fumio Kishia has set tackling the declining births as one of his top policy goals and pledged to introduce further drastic measures. Experts say the proposed measures mostly just involve additional funding for existing ones and don’t address underlying problems. Japan’s population of more than 125 million has been declining for 16 years and is projected to fall to 87 million by 2070.

