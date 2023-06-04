15 dead, 8 missing after heavy rains unleash floods in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti say at least 15 people have died and another eight are missing after heavy rains unleased widespread flooding and several landslides across Haiti over the weekend. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that nearly 13,400 people were forced to evacuate as water consumed hundreds of homes around the country. More than 7,400 families also reported damage, The rains also caused significant damage to crops in Haiti’s central region at a time when starvation is deepening. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was working with local and international organizations to meet the demands of those affected by the floods.

