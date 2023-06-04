Arson investigation underway after fire burns Los Angeles church for second time in 2 years
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say an arson investigation is under way after fire damaged a nearly 100-year-old Los Angeles church for the second time in less than two years. The LA Fire Department says flames erupted shorty before 7 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of St. John’s United Methodist Church and spread into a balcony. More than 30 firefighters took about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze at the two-story church in the Watts neighborhood. No injuries were reported. The blaze occurred as St. John’s was undergoing renovations from another fire that caused major damage in February 2022.