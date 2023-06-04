California attorney general says Florida responsible for flying migrants to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general says the state of Florida appears to have arranged for a group of South American migrants to be dropped off outside a Sacramento church. Bonta said Saturday the individuals had documents purporting to be from the Florida state government. Last year Florida paid a private contractor to fly migrants from Texas to Massachusetts. The 16 migrants are from Colombia and Venezuela. They were first transported from Texas to New Mexico then put on a private charter flight to California’s capital.

