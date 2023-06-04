Soccer fan arrested for wearing offensive jersey to FA Cup final referring to Hillsborough tragedy

LONDON (AP) — London police say a soccer fan who attended the FA Cup final has been charged for wearing an offensive jersey that apparently referred to the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium disaster where 97 Liverpool fans died after being crushed. Metropolitan Police said that a 33-year-old Warwickshire man was charged Sunday with displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. The force retweeted a photo after Saturday’s match at Wembley Stadium showing a man wearing a Manchester United shirt that had the number 97 on the back and the words “Not Enough.” United lost the match 2-1 to Manchester City.

