Hong Kong police arrest woman accused of killing 3 young daughters

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested a woman accused of killing her three young daughters in a case that has shocked many in the city, where violent crime is rare. Police say the three girls, aged 2, 4 and 5, were unresponsive when officers arrived at their apartment after receiving a call from the woman, who told police they had been killed by her husband. Police say the woman and her husband have been separated for about a year and they believe the woman was guilty of the killings. Monday’s case is the second in three days involving multiple killings that has shocked many Hong Kong residents. Last Friday, a man fatally stabbed two women at a shopping mall in an apparently random attack.

