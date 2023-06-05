US defense secretary discusses upgrading ties with India to counter China

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has discussed upgrading partnership with India, a major arms buyer, and set a roadmap for cooperation for the next five years as both countries grapple with China’s economic rise and increased belligerence. Austin’s visit comes as India strengthens its domestic defense industry by acquiring new technologies and reducing reliance on imports, particularly from Russia, its largest supplier of military hardware despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. Austin on Monday met with India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, with both sides emphasizing technology partnerships including defense, clean energy and space. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming U.S. visit has fuelled speculation about a possible announcement of defense contracts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.