4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 3 dead, several injured

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti say that three people have been killed when a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck the south of the country. Several other people have been injured. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck before dawn on Tuesday near the southern coastal city of Jeremie at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers). A Haitian civil protection official told The Associated Press that the three people who died were found under a collapsed house where rescuers were searching for more people.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

