A look at restrictions on LGBTQ+ people in the US, and the pushback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law banning transgender youth from getting medical treatment is temporarily on hold after a surprise decision by a federal judge. The ruling Tuesday comes amid a bevy of legislation sweeping state houses this year restricting gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Meanwhile LGBTQ+ communities and their allies are organizing Pride events and calling for pushback against what they say are discriminatory laws. Here’s a look at the latest developments.

