Skip to Content
AP National News

Abortion providers sue Kansas over new medication rule, longstanding waiting period

KTVZ
By
Published 1:42 PM

By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion providers have sued Kansas over what they are required to tell patients before a procedure and a requirement that patients wait 24 hours to terminate their pregnancies. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in state district court says Kansas has created what the providers call a biased counseling scheme and that it has become increasingly invasive over time. They argue that they are being forced to spread medical misinformation, and that includes a new law that would require them to tell patients a medication abortion can be reversed with a regime major medical groups consider ineffective and dangerous. The state’s most influential anti-abortion group decried the lawsuit, saying the providers would deny patients needed information.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content