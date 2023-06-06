Attorney for man charged in 1972 Chicago-area slaying of teen wants statements suppressed

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — An attorney for a Minnesota man charged in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl more than half a century ago wants statements he made at a police station suppressed. The Arlington Heights Daily Herald reported Tuesday that attorney Terry Ekl argued in a recent defense motion that statements Barry Whelpley made at the police station should be excluded because they occurred in a continuation of an interrogation that began at his home. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Aug. 10. The 78-year-old Whelpley is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated criminal sexual assault in the 1972 death of Julie Ann Hanson, of Naperville.

