Black man shot in the mouth by Mississippi deputy to file federal civil rights lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Black man who was shot in the mouth by a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy and a second man have announced that they will file a federal civil rights lawsuit against a Mississippi sheriff’s department. The suit will allege a pattern of excessive force by Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies against Black people. In a Tuesday news release announcing the lawsuit, attorneys for Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker say they will bring forward 22 claims of federal civil rights violations before next Monday. In announcing the lawsuit, the attorneys also for the first time publicly identified the deputy who they say put a gun in Jenkins’ mouth and fired it.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

