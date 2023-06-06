Bulgaria gets new government as former rivals enter uneasy alliance

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s parliament has formally approved the new government proposed by two main political rivals — the GERB party of ex-Premier Boyko Borissov, which won the April general election, and the runner-up, the pro-European liberal coalition “We Continue the Change — Democratic Bulgaria.” They have agreed to form the first-ever Bulgarian government where the post of prime minister will change hands halfway through. Nikolay Denkov, a 60-year-old chemistry professor and former education minister, will serve as prime minister for the first nine months. After that, he’ll hand over to GERB’s Maria Gabriel, who will first serve as deputy head of government and foreign minister. Bulgaria has been in political crisis for the past two and a half years.

