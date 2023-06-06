China trade tumbles in May, adding to signs economic recovery is slowing

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic recovery is slowing. Customs data show exports slid to $283.5 billion, reversing from April’s unexpectedly strong 8.5% growth. Imports fell to $217.7 billion, moderating from the previous month’s 7.9% contraction. Trade weakness adds to signs of a slowing of China’s rebound following the December lifting of anti-virus controls that disrupted travel and commerce. Retail spending is weaker than expected as consumers worry about the economic outlook and possible job losses. Manufacturing activity has been contracting as interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe chill demand for exports.

