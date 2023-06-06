Fossil finding and cliff walking are highlights of a hike along England’s Jurassic Coast

Hikers along the Jurassic Coast in southern England can expect spectacular scenery. The 630-mile path includes treks up and down rugged cliffs and through forests. Hikers also can help dig up fossilized remains of ancient sea creatures and birds. Steve Wartenberg hiked just a four-day piece of that route on a recent trip and wrote about it for The AP. The South West Coast Path runs between the cliffs and the English Channel. Wartenberg recommends hiring a guide company to book lodgings along the way and transport luggage so you don’t have to carry it all on your back.

