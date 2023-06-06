Skip to Content
AP National News

Louisiana lawmakers approve anti-LGBTQ+ bills that include ban on trans care for minors

KTVZ
By
Published 3:48 PM

By SARA CLINE
Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is poised to become the latest state to enact laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community. The Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday sent a package to the Democratic governor that includes a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The Legislature also overwhelming passed Louisiana’s version of a “Don’t Say Gay” bill and a measure outlining pronoun usage for students. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards opposes the legislation, but has not said whether he would veto the bills. Republicans hold a veto-proof majority in the Legislature, and the bills passed largely along party lines.  The debate in Louisiana has echoed that of other states where conservatives hold power.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content