Louisiana lawmakers approve anti-LGBTQ+ bills that include ban on trans care for minors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is poised to become the latest state to enact laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community. The Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday sent a package to the Democratic governor that includes a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The Legislature also overwhelming passed Louisiana’s version of a “Don’t Say Gay” bill and a measure outlining pronoun usage for students. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards opposes the legislation, but has not said whether he would veto the bills. Republicans hold a veto-proof majority in the Legislature, and the bills passed largely along party lines. The debate in Louisiana has echoed that of other states where conservatives hold power.

