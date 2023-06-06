Reward offered for information on who killed endangered Hawaiian monk seal

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on who killed a Hawaiian monk seal after one of the critically endangered animals was found dead on Oahu this year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the female seal known as Malama was found on March 12 at Ohikilolo. That’s between Keaau Beach Park and Makua Valley. A post-mortem investigation found the cause of death to be “blunt force trauma.” National experts on marine mammal radiology and forensics concluded the animal was intentionally killed. The Hawaiian monk seal is one of the most endangered seal species in the world. About 1,570 of the animals are in the wild.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.