UK police motorcyclist under criminal investigation over royal escort crash

LONDON (AP) — A British police motorcyclist is facing a criminal investigation over the death of a woman who was struck in a collision with the officer’s vehicle, which was escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh at the time. Helen Holland, 81, was struck at west London on May 10. She suffered serious injuries and died two weeks later. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the constable was told they are under criminal investigation for causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving. The officer is also being investigated for potential gross misconduct. Following the crash, Holland’s son Martin told the BBC she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones.”

